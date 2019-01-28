Major hits and misses signed last January

1 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

No one on this list has made an impact at his club in the last one year than Van Dijk. The Dutchman became the most expensive defender when he signed for Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million (Sh9.8 billion) and his importance to the team has been second to none. Before his arrival, Liverpool had one of the worst defences in the league and while their front three scored freely, the back four was leaking. Van Dijk has been the leader of the Reds defence, helping them to the Champions League final last season and on course for a first league title in 29 years this campaign with the meanest defence in the EPL so far.

Verdict: Hit

2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

As soon as it was clear that Alexis Sanchez (more on him later) wanted out, Arsenal needed to act quickly and found a replacement in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from German giants Borussia Dortmund in a club-record deal worth £56 million (Sh7.3 billion). His impact was immediate as he became the first player to score five times in his first six games for the club, finishing the campaign with 10 from 13 games. He is again proving his worth to the Gunners this season, scoring 14 goals so far to stay second on the top scorers charts, two behind Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

Verdict: Hit

3 Aymeric Laporte (Man City)

Another centre-back who made what was already a good team even better. The Frenchman joined Pep Guardiola’s record-breaking team in midseason for a reported fee of £57 million (Sh7.4 billion) from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao. He provided cover for the injury prove Vincent Kompany while giving competition to Jon Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. A strong, powerful left-footed defender, Laporte provides City with balance and is able to play out from the back as Guardiola demands.

Verdict: Hit

4 Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

Barkley was close to being called another Chelsea flop until Maurizio Sarri arrived at the start of this season. He played just twice under Sarri’s predecessor Antonio Conte—who signed him for £15 million (Sh2 billion) from Everton—but has already featured 19 times for the Blues this season. In Sarri’s favoured 4-3-3, Barkley plays on the left of a three-man midfield and has rewarded the Italian tactician with three goals and as many assists.

Verdict: Hit

5 Theo Walcott (Everton)

After 12 years at Arsenal, Walcott opened another chapter in his checkered career by joining Everton for a fee reported to be £20 million (Sh2.6 billion). He hit the ground running, scoring three goals and providing as many assists in 14 games as the Toffees escaped the relegation battle to finish eighth last season. He has been rotated this campaign but managed three goals and two assists so far with Everton looking to challenge the top six.

Verdict: Hit

6 Alexis Sanchez (Man United)

Perhaps the biggest flop of them all. A year ago tomorrow, Sanchez became the highest-earner in the EPL when he left Arsenal for Manchester United. The terms of the deal were enough to make Manchester City leave the negotiating table after believing they were at the front of the queue to sign Sanchez as United agreed to pay him up to £25 million (Sh3.3 billion)-a-year. For a player that averaged 20 goals per season at Arsenal, Sanchez has been a big disappointment in a United shirt, with just four goals in 12 months from 32 appearances which has cost the club roughly £6 million (Sh794 million) apiece.

Verdict: Miss

7 Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

One year after forcing his move back to Spain from Chelsea, Diego Costa may be set to leave Atletico Madrid. It was not meant to be like this, however. Costa caused a storm at Chelsea in 2017 when the Blues refused to sell him to Atletico that summer. He eventually got his move back to former club Atletico when the January transfer window opened. He has, however, struggled to hit the heights that made him a revered striker, netting three goals in 15 games last season and just one in 11 outings this term.

Verdict: Miss

8 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Chelsea would not have signed Gonzalo Higuain last week were it not for the disappointing performance of their strikers. The two main hit-men have been Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, the latter signed 12 months ago from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee after the former’s poor form. However, Giroud has failed to take advantage of Morata’s struggles, scoring just once in 18 appearances this season. That has restricted him to substitute appearances with coach Maurizio Sarri preferring to play Eden Hazard as a false nine. But with Chelsea still finding it hard to score, Sarri was forced to look elsewhere, hence the Higuain deal. A damning indictment on Giroud.

Verdict: Miss

9 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal)

Involved in a swap deal that took Sanchez to United while he went the other way, Mkhitaryan’s contributions for Arsenal have been only slightly better than the Chilean, as he has scored five goals and made nine assists in the same number of appearances as Alexis. The Armenian began his Arsenal career in superb style, but his performances have been inconsistent under head coach Unai Emery with a recent broken metatarsal hampering his progress. Quality is there but consistency is lacking.

Verdict: Jury still out

10 Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

The Brazilian arrived last January after a prolonged transfer saga from Liverpool for a fee reportedly worth £142 million (Sh19 billion) and made an immediate impact. However, this season has been a different story with the ex-Inter Milan playmaker competing with Ousmane Dembele for a starting spot. One Spanish newspaper even claimed that Coutinho had “hit rock bottom” and was looking for an exit.

Verdict: Jury still out