Gospel music no longer at ease

Still waters run deep. The spotlight is on gospel music industry, as the players get inculpated of betraying the course. Many of them have been accused of preaching water while they drink wine. Slightly over a decade-and-a-half ago, before the urban gospel music became the sensation it has grown to be, many people considered it a ministry, but with time, it has become a pop culture.

With it came the glitz, as the money pipeline became wider and the cash started flowing in fast and furious. This was, especially after corporate entities showed their utter willingness to pump in some big money into the game. With the growth, however, came the ‘cartels’ that stabled themselves to control not just the airplay, but also who, what and when they are paid. This unfortunate turn of events led to dissent that was at first talked with hushed voices, with virtually no particular player within the gospel music industry coming out to rebuke the malpractice, until the new breed of artistes started to rebel against the system.

News about gospel artistes abandoning the narrow path of light, truth and life and back to wayward lifestyles have become a norm, with pictures of them clubbing while imbibing frothy drinks circulating on the Internet. These regrettable circumstances haven’t helped the ‘ministry’ even a little, but have succeeded in diluting the gospel from being the house that the downtrodden and hopeless run for refuge. But where was the course lost?

Esther Wahome, one of the most popular pioneers of gospel music, feels the gospel ministry has been saturated by ‘fakes’, the elements that have led to the negative portrayal of the ministry.

“There has always been fake and real gospel all the years; we have never stopped singing. Great singers such as Mercy Masika and many others have been releasing great songs. But what changed is that what is played more nowadays, unlike in the years gone by, is fake gospel and music from other countries, especially Tanzania,” says the Kuna Dawa-famed singer.

THE SHIFT

A month or so ago, singer KimDanny made the controversial switch. Having carved a name for himself in the urban gospel music industry, a lot of music analysts and critics held the thought that he was destined for success, but not without being at loggerheads with the perceived gatekeepers (cartels). In an exclusive interview with the Spice, hypocrisy from those he looked up to literally killed his will to keep the vision alive.

“When we started this (the ministry), it was purely to minister to fellow youth with love. It had all the things a young person would want; the salvation and the hip life as well. The music was great and so was the life. As years went by, however, things started to change for the worse, as the brothers and sisters we used to look up to for inspiration started looking down on us as if we did not deserve to be in the picture. The hypocrisy kept on building and when it got to a point that some of us could not take it anymore, some started falling out,” he said.

His latest single — Dole — and the accompanying video have been received with equal criticism and support from across the divide. And while some people might just dismiss him, he represents what appears to be a building tropical cyclone.

“Last year when I decided to release Dole, many people called me to pray with me while others called to rebuke me. However, what I noticed was that the artistes were curious to know how things are on this other side,” he adds.

However, Esther Wahome sees it differently: “A gospel artiste switching to secular may be just a personal preference, a decision they will definitely regret and come back to the light at some point later in life,” she says.

FOR THE MONEY

Whoever said that money is the root of all evil, must have had sights on gospel music. There have been allegations by gospel acts, especially the upcoming ones, that they are never paid enough, get insufficient airplay and cartel-like outfits calling the shots. But Wahome feels the shift is never about money, but a matter of self-indiscipline.

“Definitely it’s not about money! Because there is even more money in gospel and you can confirm this by the money earned by gospel artistes compared to their secular counterparts on say the Skiza platform alone. We also have a lot of secular artistes coming to gospel and genuinely doing it for God and not money. What they lack is mentorship, discipline and personal relationship with God,” she says.

Genius Entertainment CEO DJ Sadic, one of the biggest gospel deejays in Kenya, says the gospel music industry, just like any other, has its own dynamics some that have changed and continue changing with time.

“Apart from making the industry about ministry, there are things that the players have to understand better. Professionalism for starters is key. You can’t be known for the wrong reasons and yet even personal conduct is letting you down and expect to be viewed from the same scope,” he told Spice.

According to Sadic, while it’s true that there are many frustrating factors in the game, he thinks that individual stand in the gospel itself and lack of mentorship is also what ails the industry.

“While people are complaining about the cartels, there are new acts coming up and that is where we should focus on. Those of us who have been in the business for quite some time should mentor the upcoming talents so that they can understand all the aspects of the business side and the ministry. If we don’t, we will end up with more confused and frustrated individuals who keep on pointing fingers,” he adds.

Esther Wahome advises: “People need to be real. Everyone has their own grace and grace is not transferable. Find God for yourself, work hard, be disciplined, find a mentor who has been there and done well and don’t give up no matter what.”

Lawrence Thuku is a former gospel radio presenter now based in US. He feels that matters went haywire when a lot of artistes found huge loads of money, but with inadequate knowledge to balance fortunes and the ministry.

“Back in the days when the urban gospel industry was fledging, there was little money and fame in it. The young acts came and found themselves in a thriving industry, but without proper mentors, they could not handle the pressure that comes with it. Those who got the money had little mentorship on how to conduct their ministries, how to handle themselves in public and most importantly, financial education on money management,” he says.

IMMORALITY AND SOCIAL MEDIA

A number of gospel artistes have also been alleged to be champions of alcoholism, drug use and abuse and fornication. Last year, a gospel singer was accused of fornicating with his pastor’s wife after he was taken in to live with the couple. Some gospel players including deejays, radio and TV producers and presenters, music and video producers and promoters have been accused of seeking sexual advances from their clients (mostly upcoming female artistes) and even fans in order to act on their favour.

“In the past, the interaction between artistes and their fans was through the traditional media. Social media has disrupted this as artistes themselves are directly in touch with their fans. This has resulted in a competition of some sort on who is more trending and thus the fracas being witnessed,” says music promoter and chairman of Machakos Creatives Association Edward Wiltons.

According to him, the allegations are true and artiste’s addiction to social media is not helping either.

“Recently, singer Bahati was trending on blogs because he was photographed at a club with scantly-dressed women and nobody bothered to know why he was there, but just by the fact that he was there, people started spreading all manner of rumours,” adds Edward.