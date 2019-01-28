Arm teachers? Let’s leave guns to cops

As a lad growing up on fables and cocky tales of bravery, bravado and foolhardiness, my only ambition was to become a teacher.

And that was not because my father was one, far from it. My dreams were inspired by the immense power teachers appeared to wield, not just over us hapless minions, but over society as a whole.

You see, teaching in those days was through the cane. The more the teacher used it on us, the more he made himself nice to our parents. It is a paradox of sorts but that was the thinking then.

If a day passed without being caned, you gloated about it to your peers. You were to be envied. Our backsides sort of got used to the constant beating. You modern folks can call it a form of terrorism.

If you failed to do your homework and the teacher caned you for that, you made sure your mother did not learn of the crime. If the teacher happened to pass by and told your mother he had caned you, it was another way of telling your mother to unleash more punishment on you.

An incident

In effect, you got caned for as little as not rising to your feet if a teacher was passing by. Beyond making noise in class, there were a few hundred other reasons you could get caned anywhere, any time.

It was accepted as a sort of norm that any teacher could cane you for not tucking your shirt or having a few buttons undone.

Indeed, I recall one of our high school teachers parading one of us (it wasn’t me!) in front of the class for having one button undone. The teacher undid two more and held the shirt hem by the tips of his fingers, wore a sneer as if he was touching a leper and said: “Here girls, this boy is trying to show you a hairless chest”.

The laughter and giggles that followed was legendary. It was something we recall to this day and it was worse than being caned.

I still remember the way our teachers walked around wilding the cane (quite literally!) and I can attest that the level of discipline in both manner and apparel can be traced to those days.

You can now imagine my consternation when I heard last week that a teachers’ union official was calling for the arming of teachers with guns. As a former teacher myself, I used the cane quite a bit but not as a form of revenge.

So, I am trying to imagine a teacher walking to class and beneath his jacket is a shoulder holster carrying a Smith and Wesson, Cesska, Tokalev, Browning pistol (this is a .45 revolver) and such gadgets.

If you read the James hardly Chase fiction series, which we devoured in high school, you came across detectives who carried and used such toys with abandon. Even the bad boys in town feared them, actually dreaded them.

What sort of lesson would be imparted if a Maths teacher walks into class, removes a German-made Mauser from his holster and puts it gently on his table? Would this be a class or a scene from some crime-buster movie?

Confiscate phone

Apparently, this unionist was irked by the killing of a Physics teacher in some school in Nakuru.

It appears he confiscated a phone from some student, who vowed to teach him a lesson (pun unintended). Happily, the villain is where he should be, which is all we shall say on that subject for now.

I thought it is enough that we see guns in the hands of cops, soldiers on national days parades and tough cookies in movies.

Of course, I dread the spectre of private security guys being licensed to carry guns. You pay a man (or woman) less than Sh10,000 per month and then give them guns to guard both money and lives? Or property?

Could we please surrender this gun talk? We have enough on our plates as it is!

Have a secure week, folks!

The writer is Special Projects editor, People Daily