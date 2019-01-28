Search for degrees ahead of 2022 kicks off

MCA Gwinso

I could hardly hide my disgust at seeing MCA Chonjo enter my office. This is one colleague I didn’t quite have any time for.

This fellow recently snatched a juicy morsel from my mouth. He took away a job that was to be mine. The governor had purposed to make me his representative in some important meetings, but this rogue of an MCA hoodwinked the county chief into appointing him instead! Now here he was in my office, a sickening smile plastered on his face.

“Bwana Gwinso, long see no time,” he began. I ignored the joke which I found repulsive and just grunted. “Brother, I have come to share with you something very important.

It’s all about 2022. We might be in trouble. You and I.” My hostility immediately turned into curiosity, and for the first time I made eye contact with him. “Yes. They are saying we will need to have university degrees to continue being MCAs.”

Now you may recall that I have my eyes firmly set on the gubernatorial seat. It had not quite occurred to me that I needed a degree for my name to appear on the ballot paper. “Remember it takes four years to get a degree yet we have less than four years to the elections,” Chonjo added. The reality hit me.

“What shall we do now?” I asked.

“Let’s get degrees,” came the cool answer.

“How?”

“Simple. We just go to one of the universities and get them. Yote yawezekana.”

Identify university

I did not doubt MCA Chonjo when it came to getting anything he wanted. We identified a university that was considered reputable and agreed to go there the following day to find out how to get the esteemed paper. “Carry something small, we can’t go there empty-handed,” he reminded me.

Early the following morning found us at the gate of the campus. “We want to see the vice councillor,” said Chonjo when the guard inquired about our mission there.

“Vice-chancellor,” I stressed the point.

“Where are you from?”

“We are MCAs and we want to see our fellow leader,” said Chonjo, exuding the confidence of a puff adder. We were promptly directed to the VCs office.

“We want to see the vice councilor,” Chonjo told the secretary at the reception.

“Vice-Chancellor,” I corrected, hoping my colleague would realise his error. “What do you want to see him about?”

“It’s personal,” I said quickly to preempt whatever MCA Matayo was about to say.

In a short while, we were ushered into the VC’s office. The learned-looking man rose to his feet and walked towards us with his hand outstretched.

Instead of Chonjo shaking the hand, he opened his arms wide and hugged, or rather, wrapped himself around the man of many books– to my mortal embarrassment.

“Prof councillor, we are happy to be here,” said Chonjo. Our host signalled us to get seated and soon we settled for business. “We are requesting for degrees from your university,” said Chonjo after we had introduced ourselves in detail.

“In what courses?”

“Any,” Chonjo blurted out as I was still thinking.

“Just see the registrar. He will give you a list of our courses and the requirements for each,” said the VC.

“Bwana Prof, we don’t have to go all that way when you can help,” Chonjo said, lowering his voice. “By the way, you should supply something to our county. We can arrange everything for you.” The Prof said nothing. He merely looked at us and scribbled something on a notebook.

“Are you done?” he asked when Chonjo stopped talking.

“Yes.”

“Ok, just leave your contacts with the secretary. We will get back to you soon,” he said.

With that assurance, we walked out of the office confident of receiving a positive response, most likely degrees from the institution of highest learning.

Nani kama sisi!

[email protected]