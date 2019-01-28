Employ predictive policing to combat terrorism

Timothy Oriedo

As we continue to pay tribute to victims of recent terror attack, it’s also time to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Fighting terror is not the preserve of security agencies but a collective responsibility of all citizens.

There are two approaches in solving problem. One is hindsight, learning from what has already happened and the other is foresight — looking ahead to prevent future attacks. With new technology and data, it’s becoming the norm to deploy preventative mechanisms.

For instance, after a series of devastating earthquakes, the Japanese in 2011 embarked on a project dubbed NAMASKE, an early earthquake warning system that has proven its worth as its able to alert authorities and citizens to a high degree of accuracy of a looming earthquake.

Terrorism to us is what earthquakes are to the Japanese. We, therefore, need to invest in predictive systems that can enable us send early warning signs of impending attacks and nip them in the bud.

Law enforcement has always seemed to be one step behind criminals. predictive policing and pre-crime technology offer the potential to reverse that, or at least reduce the length of the step. However, citizen involvement is the essential counterweight to policing using pre-crime technology.

We often see reports of people eating grass when crime victims resort to witchdoctors for intervention. Data, not psychic energy, drives today’s pre-crime technology.

Predictive policing requires sifting through data to identify both key risk factors and conditions under which crimes are likely to result. Law enforcement uses statistics to determine which roads and neighborhoods to patrol more frequently, but modern predictive policing systems takes this to a whole new level of scope and precision. One such system that rides on our human behaviour of interacting is the Social Network Analysis.

A crime detection system in which a social network analysis is combined with hierarchical clustering is capable of destabilising terrorist networks.

A typical terrorism ring has six categories Organisers — individuals who constitute the core and control activity, Insulators – single individuals and groups which isolate the core of the organisation from infiltration. Communicators — single individuals who control the flow of information between two nodes of the network. They are responsible for transmitting information from the core and provide feedback. Guardians- focused on security of the network and minimisation of vulnerability to external attack or infiltration. They control who is recruited and assess loyalty to the network. They prevent an individual from deserting and when it takes place, they minimise the attendant risks. Extenders — deal with the extension of the network by recruiting new members and merging other networks. They encourage individuals from other networks to cooperate.

Monitors are responsible for effectiveness of the network. They report weaknesses to the organisers who can take remedial steps, and are responsible for improvement of the network functioning. Their contribution to the network makes it adjustable to new circumstances and flexible. Crossovers are individuals recruited to the network, but they still operate in different areas. Such individuals may provide additional information and protection.

Social Network Data Analysis helps Police have knowledge of the structure of connections between the roles. This knowledge allows them to verify whether these roles are correctly assigned and indicates which entities have to be monitored.

—The writer is data scientist at Predictive Analytics Lab — [email protected]