End roadblocks to full transition to secondary

The dust has begun to settle on the government’s programme to ensure full transition to secondary school for the pupils who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination.

Some work remains to be done, but the back of the challenge has been broken, with many lessons learnt. Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed can take comfort in her performance, given that she was handling two chaotic transitions. The other was the transition to the new curriculum launched in 2018.

The 100 per cent secondary transition has had its share of challenges. But it is critical that it succeeds for two reasons.

The first is that it removes and holds one million school leavers from primary school for another four years, and subsequently releases them in batches as they proceed and graduate from tertiary institutions like universities and TVETs.

Keeping the youth in school as long as possible is absolutely critical for social order as they would otherwise be roaming the streets with no useful employment, and most not even employable as they lack skills. This is the situation that was obtaining previously, and is a time bomb.

Further, the transition gives hundreds of thousands of pupils a second chance at academic achievement who would otherwise have dropped out of school. Four years down the line, these learners are more mature and more prepared to engage the world.

The second is that it gives the government wriggle room of at least four years to figure out the avenues that will absorb the tranches that were ejected from the education system after primary school in previous years, and are now stranded in a purgatory.

So, the universal transition programme is crucial for Kenya’s stability.

Three challenges need to be tackled comprehensively to ensure success of the programme.

The most critical challenge is congestion in schools. Many schools have been forced to pick up in excess of 100 extra students, putting a big strain on facilities. Paradoxically, there are schools, including long established ones, which are having very few students reporting to Form One because of various reasons.

This means that the congestion could largely be due to perception and other reasons other than a lack of facilities. This is where to start. The government should undertake a mapping of such schools, their location, the reasons why parents shun them, and their capacity. A programme of rectifying all the issues that have resulted in poor perception of the schools must be undertaken as a matter of urgency.

A confidence building campaign must be launched so that parents can look at these schools favourably. Critically, the Teachers Service Commission and the Education ministry must undertake drastic quality assurance evaluations and monitoring to boost confidence in schools all over the country. There are probably 100,000 to 200,000 slots that can be made attractive to lessen this congestion.

The second challenge is threefold — teachers, facilities and capitation. The numbers are known, the costs have been worked out. They main thing is to prioritise these three areas. This is where full transition to secondary programme will rise, or fall.

The third key issue is that it is imperative that there be a cut-off mark for those allowed to proceed to secondary school. It is highly unlikely that the 230,000 students who scored 200 marks and below in the 2018 examination are sufficiently grounded to engage secondary education. So, four years down the line, they seem assured of Ds and Es, especially because they will be enrolled in schools that are at the lowest rung.

Those scoring below 200 marks should, therefore, be allowed to repeat and accorded the opportunity to do so.

This dynamic is critical to education in the country. If all students “know” they will proceed to secondary school anyway, many of them will no longer bother with rigour. The minimum cut –off point will act much in the way a C+ (plus) presents students the threshold they must achieve to proceed to university.

Finally, the Education ministry must start implementing the lessons learnt from the exercise to ensure the transition in a years’ time is seamless.

— [email protected]