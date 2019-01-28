Lessons from Ethiopia, Rwanda on gender parity

Kenya has for long remained stuck in a deep rut as far as the gender equity issue is concerned. Since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010, the country has failed to fulfil the two-thirds gender rule that bars the appointment (of public officers) of more than two-thirds of members from one gender.

Four attempts by the National Assembly and an advisory opinion by the Supreme Court to find ways of implementing that law have miserably flopped.

Kenya boasts being a regional leader in certain fields such as innovation, technology, education, sports, civil liberties and human rights. It also has what is heralded as one of the most democratic Constitutions, with a progressive Bill of Rights. Yet, the country lags behind in matters governance and implementation of laws such as the two-thirds gender proviso.

Time has come for us to eat humble pie and take cue from Rwanda and Ethiopia. The two countries have taken bold steps in efforts to ensure gender parity. Leaders of both nations have moved to embrace Affirmative Action, appointing a 50-50 per cent gender composition of their respective governments.

The feat even caught the eye of the African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki, who last year congratulated Ethiopia and Rwanda. He urged other African nations to emulate President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s approach to gender equality and women empowerment.

In Rwanda, women make up half of the Cabinet, elevating the country to one of the global leaders in female parliamentary representation. It is ranked fourth in the global gender equality scale.

“The appointment of a gender-parity government, once again, demonstrates Rwanda’s deep and consistent commitment to women’s empowerment, including through appropriate representation and effective participation in political decision-making,” noted Faki.

Last October, the Ethiopian Parliament, approved Abiy’s appointment of 20 ministers, half of whom were women. A week later, the legislators endorsed the appointment of Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s first woman President.

The PM’s chief of staff and government spokesperson Fitsum Arega, declared afterwards:“In a patriarchal society such as ours, the appointment of a female Head of State not only sets the standard for the future but also normalises women as decision-makers in public life.”

What’s more, Ethiopia appointed the first woman as Supreme Court president.

Kenya should follow in the footsteps of the two to portray its commitment to gender equity at government level. President Uhuru Kenyatta can simply take this route by shuffling his Cabinet-—an overdue step anyway—and replace inept members with qualified women with proven track record.

He can then extend the same broom to the Principal secretaries, ambassadors and other positions in the civil service where he has direct mandate in pick office-bearers and leave Parliament to find a way of wriggling out of the mess it repeatedly plunges itself into.

There is a widely held perception that the majority of Uhuru’s Cabinet is not up to the task. If anything, the Head of State himself has publicly lamented more than once that some of his ministers repeatedly let him down. It ought not to be like that and he has power to change the narrative.

