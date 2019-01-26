Explosion injures two in Nairobi CBD

Two people suffered minor injuries after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off outside Smothers Restaurant in the Nairobi CBD.

The incident happened at the Odeon Cinema junction connecting Latema Road and Tom Mboya Street, injuring a newspaper vendor and trolley puller on the leg and hand respectively.

Nairobi Region Police Commander Philip Ndolo confirmed the explosion revealing that a person of Somali origin had contracted a trolley puller identified as Joseph Okinyi to carry a small box which contained an IED.

“At about 7pm, Okinyi was hired by a Somali gentleman to carry a small box from Latema Road…as they were reaching the junction between Latema and Tom Mboya the gentleman pretended to have forgotten his ID,” Ndolo said.

He then requested the trolley puller to stop there so that could dash back to get his ID.

It was while Okinyi was waiting for him that the device inside the box exploded and injured him and the newspaper vendor who was nearby.

Bomb experts and a heavy contingent of police officers arrived at the scene almost immediately even as several adjacent restaurants remained cordoned off.

“As at now we have a multi-agency team which is combing the area so that we know what this could but we are suspecting that it was an IED,” Ndolo said.

According to Ndolo, it was unclear whether the device was detonated remotely or if had been timed.

The explosion comes just days after 21 people perished in a terror attack at the 14 Riverside Drive which was perpetrated by terror group al-Shabaab.

Ndolo assured Kenyans that security has been beefed up around the city to thwart any terrorists’ scheme against city residents.

“We have put every measure in place, we have so many police in civilian and others in uniform to ensure in all areas where we feel the public is not secure to make sure they are secure more so in churches and other places that public converge,” he assured.

He cautioned Kenyans against accepting goods from strangers without confirming their contents.

No arrests have been done so far but sleuths have begun pursuing clues that may lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

Detectives will also review footage from surveillance cameras mounted around the area to see if the suspect can be identified.

On Friday, the US Embassy in Nairobi issued an advisory for Kenyans to be extra vigilant in crowded places.