MODERNIZING MIGORI

K24 Tv January 26, 2019
Migori Governor Okoth Obado has launched World Bank supported projects amounting to over 500 million shillings

The first year of the program will see the construction of the Ombo Modern market and Ombo access roads to the tune of 133 million shillings, the construction of the Awendo Public Recreational Park and the upgrading of Awendo township roads to bitumen standards to the tune of 219 million shillings.

Obado said the development projects would improve infrastructure in the county in effect boosting economic growth.

