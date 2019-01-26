RUMBLE IN ODM

Mombasa Gov. Ali Hassan Joho has dismissed claims that he is behind the downfall of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Dori.

This as the growing storm in the ODM party in the coastal region seems not to be relenting.

Speaking in Busia county during a funds drive, Joho accompanied by other leaders said the two were expelled for going contrary to ODM party rules and regulations.

Joho was accused of demeaning and intimidating Jumwa due to her vocal support for Deputy President Dr. Willam Ruto, come 2022.