English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

RUMBLE IN ODM

K24 Tv January 26, 2019
2,637 Less than a minute

Mombasa Gov. Ali Hassan Joho has dismissed claims that he is behind the downfall of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Dori.

This as the growing storm in the ODM party in the coastal region seems not to be relenting.

Speaking in Busia county during a funds drive, Joho accompanied by other leaders said the two were expelled for going contrary to ODM party rules and regulations. 

Joho was accused of demeaning and intimidating Jumwa due to her vocal support for Deputy President Dr. Willam Ruto, come 2022.

Show More

Related Articles

January 26, 2019
2,659

MODERNIZING MIGORI

January 26, 2019
2,717

NURSES STRIKE NOTICE

January 26, 2019
2,704

WATER PROJECTS IN BUTERE

January 26, 2019
2,718

LEADERS CHIDE ODM OVER MPS EXPULSION