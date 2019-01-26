NURSES STRIKE NOTICE

Nurses in Trans Nzoia county have issued a strike notice to the county government for failing to address their grievances.

While addressing the press in Kitale town, the nurses led by their union Secretary General, Willy Sifuna and Edward Cheruiyot, the chairman of the Kenya National Union of Nurses Trans Nzoia branch, said they will kick off their strike on 4th February. Sifuna vowed they will not give in to threats by the county government until their demands are met, saying the issues they want addressed are for the benefit of the patients and residents of the county.

The nurses have vowed to paralyze services at the hospitals, saying they will be joined by other medics to put pressure on the county government to address their issues.