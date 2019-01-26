English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

WATER PROJECTS IN BUTERE

K24 Tv January 26, 2019
2,706 Less than a minute

Residents  of Butere now have all reasons to be happy after a Non-Governmental Organization launched a clean water project as one way of fighting waterborne diseases caused by unclean water in the area.

More than 10 villages are expected to benefit from the project.

According to the NGO Executive Officer, Jacktone Akelo, a big percentage of the people leaving in that area have challenges in accessing clean water, sentiments that were echoed by other leaders present.

Show More

Related Articles

January 26, 2019
2,660

MODERNIZING MIGORI

January 26, 2019
2,637

RUMBLE IN ODM

January 26, 2019
2,718

NURSES STRIKE NOTICE

January 26, 2019
2,719

LEADERS CHIDE ODM OVER MPS EXPULSION