WATER PROJECTS IN BUTERE

Residents of Butere now have all reasons to be happy after a Non-Governmental Organization launched a clean water project as one way of fighting waterborne diseases caused by unclean water in the area.

More than 10 villages are expected to benefit from the project.

According to the NGO Executive Officer, Jacktone Akelo, a big percentage of the people leaving in that area have challenges in accessing clean water, sentiments that were echoed by other leaders present.