Magarini MP Michael Kingi, has faulted the decision by ODM to discipline Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, saying she deserved to have been given a fair hearing.

His statements on supporting Kingi who is also his elder brother for top seat came hot on the heels after Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was ousted from the party for openly supporting Deputy President Dr. William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.