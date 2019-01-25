Dusit terror attack victim laid to rest in Embu

By Brian Musyoka

A victim of the recent Dusit D2 attack was Friday laid to rest in Nguviu village, Embu county.

Denis Munene Mwaniki, 28, was eulogised as a brilliant and devoted Christian, who died as he tried to save his colleagues when terrorists stormed his Cellulant Corporation workplace on January 15.

Speaking at Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Good Shepherd, Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga condemned the attack, saying the country would not be cowed by the incident.

He lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for signing an executive order that will help to make the country secure, and said terrorists have no room in the country.

He said to combat terrorism acts and other forms of crimes in the country, there is need to revive a vibrant community policing system.

“Nyumba Kumi initiative should be revived and motivated through stipends and other forms of facilitation for it is one way of ensuring terrorism is arrested and eliminated,” he said.

Manyatta MP John Muchiri said police officers should be well remunerated and motivated to curb corruption, which jeopardises the country’s security.

He urged parents to closely monitor their children to curb radicalisation.