Maraga says blame games, Friday arrests won’t help end corruption

By Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Differences between the Judiciary and investigative agencies took a new turn Friday when Chief Justice David Maraga told the agencies to stop blame games and the now infamous Friday arrests of corruption suspects.

Maraga said blame games and Friday arrests will not help the war on graft, adding that hiring bloggers to malign Judiciary’s image would also not help.

He told DCI boss George Kinoti, who has been arresting suspects on Friday forcing them to spend the weekend in police cells before being taken to court on Monday, given Judiciary does not work on those days, to stop the trend.

“We are not going to win the war against corruption by Friday arrests. I do not want to appear like I am in a blame game but let the truth be told. The Judiciary does not go out there to look for cases, those who feel aggrieved come to us and file cases,” he said.

Speaking at an anti-corruption conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, the CJ told the agencies to carry out thorough investigation on the cases they present in court as the court will not convict anyone who is innocent.

Maraga also urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to come up with new ways of presenting his cases in court.

“When you have 30 suspects on one charge sheet, and each has a different lawyer, how long do you think the case will take?” he said.

Maraga also said Judiciary will not turn a blind eye to corruption in the corridors of justice, and will fight to ensure such cases are eliminated.

“As we address external cases of corruption, we must look inward and see if there are logs in our eyes. Instead of using M-Pesa to collect revenue, some officers ask convicts to pay cash,” he said.

At the same time, former Prime minister Raila Odinga claimed the courts have been colluding with investigators and prosecutors whenever matters are brought to them hence some suspects are granted bond whenever they apply for it.

He expressed concerns over the recent trend where suspects rush to court to stop DCI officers and the DPP from arresting and charging them with corruption.

“If suspects feel they should not be arrested and be taken to court and the judges agree with them, what are we supposed to do with those suspects?” he asked.

Raila urged Kenyans to stop being sympathetic towards corrupt individuals.