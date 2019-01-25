Uhuru makes history in DCI headquarters visit to honour anti-graft officers

By PD Reporter and PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday made history when he visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters and addressed officers.

Uhuru is the first Head of State to visit the department since its inception. He said his tour of the facility was in honour of the officers, who have been in the forefront in the fight against corruption.

“I congratulate DCI and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) officers for the work they have done so far, but we must continue to do more,” he said.

Uhuru directed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett to find ways to start paying DCI officers uniform allowances.

The Head of State, who honoured 22 officers with state medals for distinguished service to the nation, promised that the government would review their salaries. He also honoured ODPP officers.

Accompanied by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, DPP Noordin Haji, Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti, Uhuru also presided over the promotion of some officers on merit. He later toured the incomplete forensics laboratory that has been under construction.

The President urged anti-graft agencies in the country to collaborate more for the fight against corruption to succeed.

“Today I note with a lot of happiness that due to the collaboration that has been there under the multi-agency approach, we see more and more cases being prosecuted,” he said.

“We are not here to merge the DCI and the ODPP but we are here to recognise that these two institutions that are anchored in the Executive need each other for effective service delivery,” he added.

On the ongoing police reforms, Uhuru said the government will invest more in police welfare, equipment and upgrading of facilities to make the unit efficient and effective. He urged officers to reciprocate government investments in the security sector by fulfilling their mandate without fear or favour.

“The Government will continue to invest in the welfare of the officers, providing resources, training and equipping them. From this we would also want better results from you by dealing with criminals, the corrupt and terrorists,” he said.

Matiang’i assured Uhuru security agencies would continue discharging their mandate to fulfil his vision and plans of developing the country.

Boinnet, Kinoti and Haji also assured him of their commitment to serve the public without fear or favour.