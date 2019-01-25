Mixed reactions meet ODM council’s bid to expel Jumwa, Dori

By Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

The decision to expel Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori from ODM was Friday met with mixed reactions from local leaders and party officials.

In Kilifi, party officials termed National Executive Council’s (NEC) decision severe and unwarranted.

Malindi ODM chairman Hosea Chome said Jumwa does not deserve such a severe punishment because she worked hard to popularise the party in Kilifi.

He termed the action taken by the party against Jumwa and Dori victimisation and wondered why similar action has not been taken against other leaders, who support Deputy President William Ruto.

“It is not the MPs alone who went for the handshake. I urge the National Governing Council (NGC) to reject the two reports. As Malindi residents, we feel she is being victimised for no reason,’’ he said.

However, three MCAs from the county have lauded the decision, terming it timely and long overdue.

They asked the NGC to endorse the expulsion, adding that they are ready for a by-election to “teach Jumwa a lesson”.

Nixon Muramba (Kakuyuni), Peter Ziro (Garashi) and Daniel Chai Chiriba alias Bonyeza (Jilore) claimed Jumwa would not have made it to parliament if not for ODM.

They said by publicly supporting Ruto’s 2022 presidency, Jumwa not only violated party rules but also the Political Party’s Act.

Muramba, Jumwa’s ally-turned-critic, thanked party leader Raila Odinga, secretary general Edwin Sifuna, deputy party leader Hassan Joho, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi for their efforts to ensure sanity in the party.

In Kwale, party officials and ODM supporters, led by Nicholas Zani, supported the decision, saying they were optimistic NGC would ratify the decision to expel the MPs.