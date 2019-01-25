Residents storm health centre, attack medic over girl defilement

By Kirera Mwiti

Residents of Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, Friday stormed a private health centre and attacked a medic, who allegedly defiled a minor he was seeking treatment.

Police had to rescue the medic from the mob that was baying for his blood, and took him to a nearby police station.

This comes even as residents raised concerns over the mushrooming of health facilities in the trading centre.

A resident said the 13-year-old girl had gone for an injection when the incident occurred, and the suspect promised to buy her a phone if she kept quiet.

“The girl’s mother noticed she was in pain on arriving home and after inquiring she revealed what had happened,” she said.

A local leader Jane Wangeci urged Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board to investigate the suspect’s qualifications.

A police officer handling the case said the minor was taken to a nearby government hospital and it was confirmed she was sexually abused.

He said the suspect would be arraigned over defilement and indecent assault.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the suspect is in police custody.