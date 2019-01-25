End rivalry, Tana River woman rep asks governor, MCAs

Tana River Woman Representative Rehema Hassan has asked Governor Dhadho Godhana and area MCAs to stop feuding and focus on service delivery.

She said the current negative county politics pitting Godhana, MPs and MCAs created a non-conducive environment for development.

Speaking on Thursday at Hola Primary School, where Gender Principal secretary Safina Kwekwe issued cheques worth Sh6.6 million to women and youth groups, the woman rep urged the feuding sides to reconcile.

“I am saddened by the state of politics in the county. We had elections in 2017 but we are still politicking, which does not augur well with our economic aspirations,” she said.

The MP urged residents to refused being bribed by aggrieved parties to hold demonstrations against their perceived rivals.

She asked Godhana to work closely with MPs and MCAs to achieve accelerated development instead of throwing barbs at each other, while poverty continues to afflict residents.

“The governor cannot work alone because he depends on the MCAs to approve the county budget estimates and other laws. If they do not cooperate with him, he will not be able to discharge his duties effectively and wananchi will suffer,” she said.

Hassan’s remarks came after a recent war of words between the governor and MCAs over the management of the bursary kitty and the proposed relocation of county government offices from Hola Town to Dayate in Wayu ward.

MCAs have also threatened to impeach Godhana over alleged misappropriation of bursary funds.

–KNA