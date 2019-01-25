Identities of Kamto murder suspects remain mystery

By Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The identities of suspects in the murder of former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kenneth Kamto remain a mystery even as homicide detectives in the case pursue key leads in the matter.

This comes even as Shanzu Law Courts on Wednesday granted police another five days to continue holding the suspects to complete their investigations. This was to add to five days granted on Friday a week ago.

The case was to be heard on Wednesday but members of the press were barred from taking photos of the suspects.

Shanzu Principal Magistrate David Odhiambo said exposing details of the suspects could tamper with the investigations.

Sources said the sixth and most crucial suspect in the murder case was being pursued hence the need to exercise caution to avoid tampering with the process.

“We are still pursuing the leads and the remaining one is very important but we have some very important clues. Once we are done we shall allow you to take photos,” said a detective.