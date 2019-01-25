English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Taming greedy civil servants

Corruption

K24 Tv January 25, 2019
2,527 Less than a minute
EACC OFFICES AT INTEGRITY CENTER NAIROBI/PHOTO.COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the attorney general to prepare a bill that will reverse the  1971 Ndegwa commission report that allowed public servants to engage in private business while in service even as the government steps up efforts to curb the scourge of corruption.

The president has further asked state and public officers to choose between working in the public service or private businesses in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

 

Show More

Related Articles

January 25, 2019
2,582

Chief Justice Maraga fights back

January 25, 2019
2,565

GSU holds memorial service for officer killed in Dusit attack

January 25, 2019
2,561

Dusit terror attack victim laid to rest in Embu

January 25, 2019
2,564

Maraga says blame games, Friday arrests won’t help end corruption