Taming greedy civil servants
Corruption
President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the attorney general to prepare a bill that will reverse the 1971 Ndegwa commission report that allowed public servants to engage in private business while in service even as the government steps up efforts to curb the scourge of corruption.
The president has further asked state and public officers to choose between working in the public service or private businesses in order to avoid a conflict of interest.