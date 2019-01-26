Rookie side upbeat ahead of Down Under Series

HSBC Sevens World Series land at FMG Waikato Stadium in the third leg with new-look Shujaa resuming with more focus on the opening clash against South Africa.

The clash slated to be the second clash of the day at 12.22am on Saturday would open doors for their targets this weekend.

“We need a good start against South Africa to kick off the tournament on a high. I believe the other two matches will not be easy but we are prepared to win both,” commented Murunga.

Murunga’s shoulder was relieved off fitness matters and will be looking forward towards a better conditioned Shujaa in New Zealand and Sydney legs after the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) appointed KCB strength and conditioning coach Mike Shamiah to up Shujaa’ breath and efficiency.

“Shamiah’s inclusion came in at a good time when the series had just took the Christmas break. He has worked on their strength and conditioned them for the weekend, ” he added.

At Hamilton, Shujaa will play fellow Pool C rivals Scotland next at 3.48am and close pool matches with one over rivals France at 8.00am.

The new look Shujaa skippered by KCB winger Jacob Ojee will seek redemption from a weak 14th place on the standings with four points.

Five new inclusions in the team will have to prove Murunga was on point sending them to hunt glory to save the country’s image on the World Series standings.

The inclusions include William Reeves, Brian Wandera, Mark Wandeto.

Harold Anduvate and Eliakim Kichoi.

Vice captain Michael Wanjala alongside fellow experienced players, Cyprian Kuto and Bush Mwale will bear the responsibility of making calls in the pitch in the absence of senior Shujaa players.

The team has had a week of preparation in New Zealand where a first main cup quarter final appearance is vital for Shujaa to face lift Kenya currently two places shy of sitting last on the log.

A quarter-final qualification will see Kenya land a side from pool B consisting of a lethal USA and improved England.

It will be the second time and the third Kenya will meet Scotland and France respectively.

Scotland opened Kenya’s hunt in Dubai on an upsetting 35-14 loss while France whipped Kenya on first opening two rounds.

In Dubai Kenya lost to France 21-17 and a subsequent 19-12 comeback win over Shujaa in Cape Town.

Kenya is coming off a brave 13th place finish previously known as the Shield Cup-winners in South Africa where Shujaa registered first win in the series alongside a precious three points collected for their tally of four heading to Hamilton.