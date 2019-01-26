What HR managers can do to motivate employees

People believe the role of Human Resource departments in various organisations is recruitment and supervision. However, there is another task often ignored, the role of motivation.

In many cases, most HR departments lack ways on how best to encourage and motivate productivity in the workplace.

Companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that understand what motivates employees are sure to have a productive team and experience a faster growth.

Research studies by Sage, a global cloud HR and People platform that helps organisations around the world to acquire, retain, manage and engage their workforce shows that most companies would say a mere “thank you” for good work done by their employees. Others opt to keep quiet without any form of motivation.

They indicate that 66 per cent of employees that were polled want to feel more valued and receive recognition for their work. They want to feel their company values the contribution they are making to the business.

“Go beyond ‘thank you’ by creating a system for rewarding and recognising good work. Whether it is sending out a quarterly email to employees highlighting great performance or scheduling a monthly review session with management, it is important to ensure your team feels appreciated and receives regular feedback,” says Paul Burrin, Vice President at Sage.

Another factor that affects motivation and production is work environment and flexibility. Create a conducive environment for them. Sometimes provision of small things like tea and lunch would work wonders. Burrin suggests a flexible working schedule, so that employees work at the time they are most productive.

He wonders why employees should not work from 7am and finish earlier if they are more productive in the mornings.

“Why should parents have to miss the school run just to be seen to be in the office, when they may be working long evenings too?” he poses, adding that employees should be given freedom to create their own hours and work remotely, especially early in the year when morale tends to dip.

Health and wellness is another important issue. Whenever an employee is sick, it is good to give them enough sick leave without fear of losing their jobs. When they come back, they tend to be more motivated and encouraged to work harder as a way to say “thank you”.

If the company has enough financial muscle, it can chip in to help pay their hospital bills. Also, the company should check on their well-being from time to time. In case they are depressed, the organisation should provide its employees with counselling services to avoid extreme scenarios.

On motivation, Burrin believes that progressive HR teams should be using data and people analytics to build actionable insights.

“At what point in the year do you experience the highest turnover? Have you explored data from pulse surveys to understand what impacts engagement, and when?” he poses.

“Accessing actionable insights can make the difference between understanding myths and reality,” Burrin adds. – FRANCIS MULI