How to reduce household expenses

Helen Njeri

Author Charles A. Jaffe once said “It is not your salary or income that makes you rich, it is your spending habits.” Buying “stuff” at the mall sale, at the car-boot sale or at the garage sale without a proper plan can end up being an expensive hobby. Most of these items are household goods or even foodstuff. But just what is the secret to striking the balance between buying quality goods and sustaining a low expenditure. Here are some essential tips.

1. CREATE A PLAN

A clear outline of all the necessary items just before purchasing them will help you shed light on your spending habits. If you notice that you are spending money on items you don’t need such as many cable channels that you never watch, or buying shoes and clothes that never make it to an event or work, then there is the red flag. A proper plan on when and where to buy the goods also helps. For example: If you buy all your perishable items (vegetables, fruits, meat or eggs) from one place at once you will save big on car fuel and also likely to enjoy huge discounts.

2. MONITOR YOUR COOKING ITEMS

Gas stoves make cooking quick and easy, but burning too much gas can come back to bite you when you have to refill your gas cylinder quite often . Luckily, there are a few simple measures you can take to keep household expenses to a minimum. Always use flat-bottomed, reflective cookware that is in good condition, and make sure your pots and pans cover the flame completely while they are heating up. Switching to high-efficiency cookware like pressure cookers and thermal bags can also help you make better use of the heat from your gas stove.

3. BUY NON-PERISHABLE ITEMS IN BULK

Many people never even bother to look at some of the larger packages of non-perishable items – they think it is just too much. Try looking at the cost per unit of all of the sizes and choose the one that is the best deal per unit price. At different chain-stores, visit the deals corner for weekly updates on hundreds of items. Simply searching for what you need (and not what you don’t need, even if it is on sale!) and if a good enough deal presents itself, buy it in bulk. For example a washing powder packet of 1kg with a free packet of extra 200gms. If purchased in 10kgs means you get a free 200gmsx10=2kgs of free washing powder. Spread out over months and over a lot of items at home, from salt and sugar to shampoo or toilet rolls and cooking fat.

4. LOWER THE TEMPERATURE ON YOUR HOT WATER HEATER

The hot water heater is a major energy drain in most homes, accounting for about 14 per cent of energy costs. Often, the water is kept hotter than most people ever need, plus the heat is constantly lost to the environment, meaning you have to burn more energy than ever to keep the water so hot. Solve both problems by dropping the temperature down to between 125 and 130 degrees Fahrenheit (around 60 degrees Celsius) or even better installing a water heater insulator or blanket to keep in the heat, a blanket can pay for itself in about a year, after which you will be saving money monthly. While you are at it, cushion any exposed hot water pipes as well saving more.

5. BUY LOTS OF PRODUCE WHEN IT IS IN SEASON

Not unless when very necessary, avoid fruits or vegetables that are out of season as they tend to be over-priced due to the demand. Instead, purchase the ones in season and in plenty. With the use of a vacuum sealer you can freeze and store fruits and vegetables to preserve the food value for quite some time. This way you end up slashing your regular budget significantly.

6. EAT HOME PREPARED FOOD

Purchasing already cooked meals is often seen as an issue of convenience, but many a-times can end up costing much more. Many busy families find it hard to sustain home-made food as a way of life within their daily schedule. However, with planning of when to purchase vegetables and other kitchen items coupled with easy recipes, home-made food can help families cut on their monthly expenditure significantly. You can also purchase a cook book and practise unique recipes during your downtime or weekends, this helps to avoid repeating same meals. For even better results, invite a professional cook once in a while to prepare much more creative recipes in some reasonably large amounts then freeze them for future. Use some creative ways to repurpose leftovers into amazing meals that can be packed to work or your daily commitment as lunch.

7. USE ALUMINIUM FOIL TO IRON CLOTHES

To make ironing easier and more energy efficient, add a piece of aluminium foil under your ironing board cover or fabric. The foil will help hold heat and allow you to iron more quickly with a lower temperature. This method can reduce energy consumption on ironing with up to 20 per cent cumulatively. Better still, learn to keep clothes hanged instead of folding as this will reduce the amount of ironing needed.

8. SELLING UNUSED ITEMS IN YOUR HOME

Dig through your closets or attic and look for items you no longer use that may have value, then sell them on e-commerce platforms. You can then use the money you bring in to pay off debt or cater for some needs. This can be done with a number of items, including used baby cot, old furniture and electricals, and proceeds used to organise regular monthly budget.