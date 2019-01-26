The eavesdropper in your life

I turned off the webcam settings on my laptop the other day. Sometimes, as I surfed the Internet, my computer would alert me that the webcam was on. It was not until recently that it dawned on me what that meant. Was I being watched? And if so, who was on the other side of the camera? How long had they been watching me, and what have they seen? I shuddered at the thought, and I may have good reason to believe that I wasn’t just being paranoid.

In 2016, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posted a photo from his desk, and hawkeyed fans were quick to spot tape over his laptop webcam and microphone. The image quickly went viral, igniting debate over privacy issues when it comes to gadgets such as laptops. Experts have in the past warned that hackers can hijack the cameras on your electronics to spy on whomever is on the other end. The Internet is always watching. Just imagine all the things your electronics have seen you do. Not surprisingly, in such situations, blackmail isn’t too far away.

Anne Wachira was in university when the horrifying incident occurred. She did not realise she was being watched, until it was too late. “I was out with my friends when I got an Instagram notification that somebody logged into my account and tried to change my password. The next day, I got a private message on my Twitter from someone who was probably the culprit. He or she (I never found out who it was), said that if I didn’t do what was asked of me, “every photo I have of you” was going to be posted on my Instagram, which s/he had gained control of. I didn’t know what s/he was talking about until I scrolled down to the end of the email. There was a nude photo of me in my room, seemingly taken through my webcam,” she recounts.

Infiltrating webcams has become easier, even for inexperienced hackers. This could be a result of the model of the webcam, which may be vulnerable, the make of the laptop itself, or if a user doesn’t take care in securing their devices.

HACKED

One prominent sign that your webcam is hacked is when its indicator light turns on, however, even an inexperienced hacker can disable the indicator, leaving you completely unaware. Anne explains that for her, there was no sign that she was being watched. “My laptop never once suggested that the webcam was on. I managed to get back my Instagram account without any of my photos leaked. However, I didn’t use my laptop after that incident for some time. My then boyfriend lent me his to use for a while,” she adds.

Hacking webcams, a practice known as camfecting, allows strangers to capture sensitive information, images and footage from your life. Like Anne, a man identified as Matt from Melbourne, Australia was shocked to receive an email containing a video of a man pleasuring himself. The man was him. According to ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), a ‘ransomware’ programme had infected his computer, enabling the hackers record him via the webcam in a compromising situation. They asked for $10,000 (Sh1M) to be sent to Mali in West Africa, or they would release the footage to all his Facebook friends, and they demonstrated how.

He negotiated to $3,000 (Sh300,000), but then had a change of heart. He put up a post on his Facebook page warning his contacts that someone was blackmailing him, and requested understanding should the video be posted. “It’s a private human moment and I am not ashamed. All I ask is that you respect my family,” wrote Matt. He never heard from the blackmailers again.

Similarly, in 2014, Cassidy Wolf, a former Miss Teen USA, was blackmailed by ex-classmate Jared James Abrahams, after he hacked into her webcam and captured photos of her in private moments in her bedroom. After handing himself into police, Abrahams confessed to have done the same to 150 other victims.

There are various types of malware that target webcams and allow hackers to watch their victims secretly, such as Blackshades, which was used against Wolf. It was circulated by simply getting victims to open infected websites or email attachments, or by sticking USB drives into their computers. But it doesn’t require hacking a webcam only for your privacy to be invaded. In 2014, the UK and US governments cautioned that there were several websites that tracked unsecured webcams worldwide. Most people leave the manufacturer settings with generic passwords when they set up their webcams, nanny cams and other security cameras including baby monitors, leaving them at risk of being accessed by strangers. Parents use smart baby monitors for remote surveillance of their toddlers by connecting to the Internet. Consumer magazine Which? reports that strangers search the Internet for unsecured baby monitor cameras and exploit them for criminal purposes, or “just for kicks”.

Apps

It’s not just people who could be watching and listening to you from your gadget cameras, but your browser and apps as well. For example, Google’s Chrome browser contains support for a JavaScript API (Application Programming Interface) that allows the browser to access the webcam and microphone built into your computer or device. This basically means that your web apps could see through your webcam, and hear with your microphone, as long as you give them permission.

These features are also found in social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and considering how they have positively affected the livelihood of millions, we can at least agree that there is some good that can come from it. However, not without its cons. Apps and browsers can see and listen in on a user, as long as they are given permission. Renowned tech guru Felix Krause attracted wide media attention in 2017 after sharing that when a user allows an app access to their contacts, microphone, photos and camera, the app could access both the front and back camera, record and take pictures of you without telling you, livestream the camera on to the Internet, and even tell if you’re on your phone alone or viewing together with another person.

This information can be accessed by third parties such as advertisers. Advertising has become advanced, and in particular, quite accurate to people’s needs. Have you ever received advertisements about certain products you had had a conversation about? The New York Times revealed one of the organisations behind it all called Alphonso. It is a start-up company whose sole purpose is to collect TV data for advertisers. Primarily, it acquires data by installing itself into mobile game apps that allow them to listen and watch you watching TV! Basically, spying on you. Once you install the gaming app and click ‘accept’ when the app requests for access to your microphone, your phone literally starts listening to you. Several other companies like Alphonso exist, cashing in on the massive advertising industry.

Nairobi-based techpreneur Edward Oero says online platforms make money from advertising, and it’s highly likely they would ‘take a peek’ into your world so as to make estimations on the things that interest you, hence personalise and tailor targeted advertising to you. “This will benefit their sales, and it’s very possible it happens. Late last year, I started seeing a lot of wireless headphones advertising on my social media feed after once trying a friend’s for the first time while using my laptop. Some people also claim when you’re scrolling social media, your phone or computer’s mic is on and listening,” he says.

After some backlash, Facebook released a statement denying the claims, but admitted it has access to many people’s microphones. “We only access your microphone if you have given our app permission and if you are actively using a specific feature that requires audio. This might include recording a video or using an optional feature we introduced two years ago to include music or other audio in your status updates. You can opt out of this in the app permissions section if you don’t feel comfortable with this,” the statement read.

This may be new to many, who were probably aware of the more publicised version of behavioral targeting such as what Roy Omollo, a lawyer based in the Capital, has experienced in the past. “I’m a big watch enthusiast, so I always head to Jumia and search for different watches. Coincidentally, my Facebook and browser then fill up with ads of those same watches I viewed earlier,” he says. Behavioral targeting is a technique that collects information about a user from their browsing behavior and website history. When Roy visits Jumia or any other website, a cookie is placed in his computer. The cookie has details about his visit that help place him into a specific group for future adverts.

Smart gadgets

Other than via built-in cameras and microphones, modern electronics can also monitor you by tracking your location, as well as destinations the device can assign as home. Some apps such as taxi hailing ones need your location turned on for you to be able to use the app. Uber was recently blasted over shaky data practices. Other apps that may creep you out on how much they know about you, and they share this information with third parties when you sign up with them and agree to their terms and conditions, include health tracking ones, which can tell your age, height, weight and even gender, just by recording your walking patterns. The more “smart” gadgets you posses, the less private a person you’re likely to be. With smart watches, you can be identified down a street just from your walking style.

When it comes to your sitting room, smart TVs, which are in majority of upper middle class homes in Nairobi, have microphones and cameras in some instances. Samsung cautioned customers last year against discussing sensitive information in front of the new TV they had released. “Please be aware that if your spoken words include personal or other sensitive information, that information will be among the data captured and transmitted to a third party through your use of voice recognition,” the policy read. Data on what you watch most and for how long is collected so as to make more tailored assumptions on what would interest you, hence improve user experience. A camera on the TV could be used to tell whether someone is actually watching or the TV is just playing in the background. Also, how old they appear to be. For example, if it is a child, kids’ programmes could form part of the suggestions offered.

Speaking of kids, last year, consumer watchdog groups claimed children could be spied on via internet-connected toys i-Que robot and My Friend Cayla doll, with the latter getting banned in Germany. “Mass production toy companies don’t pay much attention to privacy settings such as using encryption, leaving users at risk of being hacked into,” cautions Oero. And now, the world is moving towards smart home technologies, which affords one the convenience of controlling lighting in their house, preheating an oven and running the bathtub among other automations, all using their phone, as they, for example, sit in traffic heading home. This means more surveillance of your home by devices.

Some people have also raised concerns over the new Gmail SmartReply feature, which offers response recommendations that suggest one’s email has been read. It may be a useful tool that saves one time, especially if they have a lot of emails to respond to, but those who are much more sensitive to their privacy, may feel spooked out. However, ICT Security Consultant Teddy Njoroge says there’s nothing to worry about. “Gmail does not spy on its users like other web platforms. The response suggestions are a result of artificial intelligence,” he says. Artificial intelligence is machine scanning, and it’s what features such as autocorrect in smartphone operating systems use. In 2017, Google stopped scanning emails for advert targeting, but still scans them to filter out junk mail, create suggested replies, nudge you to reply to emails deemed important, or put an attachment it feels you have forgotten to include. Yahoo still scans emails for advertising.

What to do

So, what are some steps you can take if you feel the privacy cost is too high a price to pay for technological convenience?

Turn on the LED notification light if your webcam has one, so you know when it’s in use. However, it may not be a watertight measure as some malware can turn the light off while the camera is on, so, you may want to cover it up.

“Unless you take measures to cover your microphone and camera, it’s quite unavoidable to get hacked. It’s very dangerous because these hackers; whether it’s actual people, apps, or browsers, are trying to get as much personal information as they can about you. This is not just limited to laptops and phones, but also cameras found on your Smart TV; all looking to gather more information about your interests,” advises Njoroge. Someone as technologically savvy as Zuckerberg is employing this measure, as well as immediate former FBI Director James Comey. Zuckerberg may be using tape, others go for Elastoplast and sticky notes, but there exist camera covers that suit various models of computers, which can be purchased online.

“Change the default settings that come with your cameras, baby monitors and other gadgets. The instruction manuals should indicate how to do this. And don’t use your WiFi password, or that same password you’ve used for about all accounts you posses on the world wide web,” adds Oero.

He also warns that before downloading an app, search if there is any cautionary information about it. Also, pay attention to what permissions it requests. Does it really require your location, camera or microphone access? If for example you do not want to allow an app to access your camera and photos, you can take photos using your built-in camera then copy and paste them on the app to share.

To avoid third parties from receiving your information on Google Chrome, select “Settings”, scroll to the bottom and select “Show Advanced Settings”. Under “Privacy”, select “Content Settings”. Then select “Keep local data only until I quit my browser/for current session”, and check “Block third-party cookies and site data”. In the case of hacking, preventive measures include reducing time spent connected to WiFi, ensuring you have a decent firewall and anti-virus installed in your computer, keeping your passwords difficult and your laptop updated, as updates tackle security challenges. Also, don’t click dodgy links or open suspicious emails.

If you still fear that “big brother” is quickly becoming a reality, and don’t think it’s all worth forfeiting something every human should be intrinsically entitled to – privacy, you can always get your hands on a vintage Nokia. It’s only paranoia until it’s too late.