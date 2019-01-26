Judges and margistrates union defends Judiciary against graft claims

The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) has told off critics of the Judiciary saying cases are decided on the basis of evidence placed before them.

The association’s secretary general Derrick Kuto said they were getting concerned about the “sustained and ill-advised public attacks” and directives against the Judiciary and individual judges.

“There is a wrong narrative being peddled that the Judiciary and judicial officers are impediment in the war against corruption. We decide cases on the basis of evidence placed before us and the applicable law,” he said Friday while addressing the media at Milimani Law Courts.

According to the association, all suspects are innocent until proven guilty and no one should be condemned unheard.

“Convicting where there is no evidence is illegal and where there is evidence the courts have convicted accordingly,” Kuto said adding that bond terms are considered on a case by case basis and it is a constitutional right of every Kenyan.

“We urge the public not to fall prey to these twisted narratives and the graft war will not be won by mudslinging and chest-thumping.