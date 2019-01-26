Sports

Monaco sack Henry after just 104 days, Jardim lined up for sensational return

Monaco sacked manager Thierry Henry on Thursday night despite giving the former Arsenal striker assurances his job was safe earlier on the very same day.

Remarkably, the club are now set to reappoint their former boss Leonardo Jardim, who Henry replaced as manager only three months ago.

The super-agent Jorge Mendes, who has been heavily involved in Monaco’s transfer operations in recent years, is believed to be masterminding Jardim’s return.

Henry, who signed a three-year deal in October, has been assured he will receive a full severance pay-off despite being suspended rather than sacked at this stage.      -DAILYMAIL

