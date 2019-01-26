Emiliano Sala search ends, rescues say no chance of finding anybody alive

The search for football star Emiliano Sala’s missing plane has been called off – with the striker and Brit pilot Dave Ibbotson presumed dead.

Guernsey Police confirmed it is ‘no longer actively searching’ for the missing pair or the light aircraft which vanished over the Channel Islands on Monday.

Harbour Master Captain David Barker said: “We have been unable to find any trace of the aircraft, the pilot or the passenger.

“We reviewed all the information available to use, as well as knowing what emergency equipment was on board, and have taken the difficult decision to end the search.

“The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote.”

Crews searched for 24 hours across three days and covered around 1,700sq. miles without finding a trace of wreckage or the victims.

Mobile phone data and satellite images were also trawled in a bid to solve the mystery.

Search pilot Mike Tidd added: “The area has been very well covered; there is absolutely no chance of finding anybody alive now.”-SUN