Inside Ronaldo’s multi-billion- shilling empire without even kicking a ball

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded by many to be one of the best footballers on the planet.

And as a result the 33-year-old forward, who earned a percentage of the accumulated £205million spent on him in transfer fees over the years, is paid a pretty wage at Juventus for his services.

But the Portuguese doesn’t make his money exclusively from football, despite earning a reported Sh 3.6 billion (£27 million) each year in Serie A.

Ronaldo also has his fingers in no fewer than 31 pies when it comes to sponsorship deals around the world. Here we look at some of the most lucrative.

Nike – £781 million

Ronaldo’s deal with Nike is a big one, and it’s a company he has been affiliated to since 2003. Three years ago the Portuguese penned a lifetime contract with the sportswear brand, becoming the third athlete to do so after LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

This means the deal will continue even after he retires and earn him a grand total of £781 million, according to Forbes.

Castrol – £14 million+

Ronaldo first became involved with Castrol back in 2009, when he signed a two-year deal with the petrol company.

As brand ambassador the Portuguese earned himself a cool £7 million before renewing his partnership for another two years in 2011.

How much he earned this time around is under wraps, but you can be sure the first figure was matched – if not bettered.

ZTE – £4 million

Ronaldo signed a deal with Chinese telecommunications equipment and systems company ZTE in 2017.

The contract lasted just one-year and saw Ronaldo star in some commercials with a phone and earn a staggering £4million.

EA Sports – undisclosed

Ronaldo became the FIFA cover star for the 2018 edition of the game.

The year before Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus was pictured on the front of the box after winning a public vote.

His introduction ended Lionel Messi’s four-year dominance on the cover and rather set up Ronaldo featuring for the next two editions.

EA Sports has not announced how much Ronaldo has earned from being on the box, but you can expect it to be a seven-figure sum.

Emporio Armani – £3.8 m

Back in 2010 Ronaldo signed a four-year deal with Emporio Armani, which saw him earn just under £1million annually.

The Portuguese was the face of the fashion brand’s spring and summer underwear and jeans collection in 2011, before the deal came to an end three years later.

Interestingly, in 2013 Ronaldo launched his own underwear brand after seemingly realising he could make more money going it alone.

Herbalife – £1.95 million

Ronaldo signed a deal with global multi-level marketing corporation Herbalife back in 2013.

The deal lasted five years, with Ronaldo bagging around £400,000 a year for his trouble, and saw the footballer star in a number of commercials.

KFC – £1.7 million

Believe it or not Ronaldo was once the face of KFC Arabia, between the years of 2013 and 2016 to be precise.

The now Juventus forward earned just under £600,000 a year for the privilege and even starred in adverts across Asia.

Clear Shampoo – £1.5 million

Ronaldo partnered with Clear Shampoo back in 2014.

As a brand ambassador the forward has starred in quite a few adverts in which he uses the product.

PanzeerGlass – £780,000

Ronaldo entered into a two-year partnership with screen protector company PanzeerGlass back in 2017.

The Portuguese will earn a total of £780,000 from the deal, while the company use the footballer’s CR7 branding on their products.

American Tourister – £312,000

Ronaldo became a global brand ambassador for American Tourister in 2018, when he signed a one-year deal with the luggage company.

The Portuguese featured in an advert in January last year and bagged a cool £312,000 for his services.

Egyptian Steel –

undisclosed