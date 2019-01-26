Harlequins-Impala derby renews Kenya Cup rivalries

With Kenya Cup in its eighth round, action will see pulsating fixtures highlighted by Harlequins-Impala Saracens clash slated for Saturday at the Impala grounds.

The match set to renew rivalry has seen both sides line up aces for the match of the weekend, Harlequins lining up Kenyan International Willy Ambaka at the wing in place of Iddi Kakai who shifts to replace Aluda Beda having picked a knock in Round 7.

In 2017/18 season, the two met twice on March 10 at the same venue where Impala won 34-18, a double complementing a previous 10-8 win at RFUEA Grounds on January 20. Sarries head coach Frank Ndong on their end has made four tactical changes in an attempt to hold onto the bragging rights.

Three forward changes will see prop Edgar Obino, lock Kevin Okeyo and backrower Paul Mutsami alongside experienced winger Vincent Mose get a starting nod from the tactician in a re-shaped formation.

Sammy Oliech will call the shots as the flyhalf for the home side as fellow Kenyan international Eden Agero manages Harlequins decisions.

Impala as the favourites will count on home advantage to come off the sixth place while Harlequins will need a win to maintain their third position.

Meanwhile, defending champs head coach Curtis Olago has made five backline changes to the side which survived a 15-20 scare staged by Blak Blad last weekend as the Bankers plot a home win over visiting Nakuru.

In KCB attacking line-up changes, Shaban Ahmed will start at fly half paired with scrum half Michael Wanjala coming off the last weekend’s bench.

Finishing efforts by centre Essau Otieno and both wingers Stafford Abeka and Tony Onyango alongside other seven Kenyan internationals will complement the two.

