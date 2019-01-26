Mathare hoping to consolidate SPL lead as they face Vihiga

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) leaders Mathare United are on a roll and this is a reality Vihiga United have to digest when the two teams face off in a potential thriller at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on Saturday.

Since the new season kicked off on December 8, 2018, Mathare’s formation and style has been a marvel to watch with the team receiving plenty of plaudits from their faithful.

That explains why Mathare have yet to lose a match and it is such gruesome display which should make Vihiga have every reason to be afraid ahead of the fixture.

Having said that, Vihiga who settled for a barren draw with Nzoia Sugar last weekend will need to be as tight and organised as possible at the rear to ward off attacks from predatory Mathare attackers like Cliff Nyakeya, Chris Ochieng’ and Clifford Alwanga. But in as much as Mathare start favourites, they have their own pitfalls with their Head Coach Francis Kimanzi indicating as much during the team’s 3-2 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend. Despite the win in the five-goal thriller, Kimanzi did not shy away from criticising his players for wastefulness in front of goal.

“We were in control for a long duration and had an opportunity to kill the game early.

“At this level, it is important that you put the game to bed when you are holding sway.

“The margin of victory could have been bigger had Cliff ( Nyakeya) and Chris (Ochieng’) converted clear-cut chances that came their way,” said Kimanzi.He added: “It’s a long journey, we have just done eight rounds so there are many more to come.

“We will continue taking each game at a time. The most important thing is to be more efficient every time we step on the pitch and ensure we give fans something to smile about,” he offered.

But suffice it to say, Mathare know who they are playing against and underrating Vihiga, who boast of match-maker Chris Masinza, will be the worst mistake they can do.

During the match against Nzoia, Vihiga a lot of character but came short of fashioning a win at home and the team that is perched in the 12th position in the league chart will certainly be angling at stunning Mathare to leapfrog AFC Leopards and Sony Sugar.

In the meantime, Ulinzi Stars will be hoping to bounce back from uninspiring 1-1 draw with Mount Kenya United when they face Kakamega Homeboyz at Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

The soldiers’ front line of Enosh Ochieng and Elvis Nandwa will have to be clinical if they are to penetrate the gritty Homeboyz’ rearguard.

In the early kick-off at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Sofapaka will be searching for maximum points when they face Zoo Kericho. -CHARLES THUKU