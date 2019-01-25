EABL posts 33pc profit jump, declares dividends

By Zachary Ochuodho

East Africa Breweries (EABL) shareholders are set to earn a dividend of Sh2.50 per share in April.

The recommendation by the directors comes after the company’s half-year net profit jumped 33 per cent from Sh4.9 billion to Sh6.6 billion in the period ended December 31, 2018. The dividend will be paid net of withholding tax on or about April 11.

Andrew Cowan, EABL Group managing director attributed the improved performance to increased revenues and continued cost efficiencies across the organisation.

Mainstream spirits, bottled beer and Senator Keg in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda drove the strong performance, he said.

He said the brand’s innovations such as Serengeti Lite, Tusker Cider, Black & White, Captain Morgan Gold and Uganda Waragi Pineapple contributed Sh8.2 billion to net sales across the company’s markets.

Speaking during an investors’ briefing at a Nairobi hotel, Cowan, said EABL is set to grow its profitability in 2019 mainly due to the stable macro-economic stability and opening of the Kisumu plant.

“The gross profit improved by 20 per cent and profit after tax grew 33 per cent driven by strong top-line performance, positive product mix, cost efficiencies driven through the productivity initiatives and reduced interest charge,” he said.

Cowan said the group’s capital expenditure stood at Sh5 billion, adding that the Kisumu brewery will be commissioned soon to support the future growth of the business in the region.

Gyorgy Geiszl, EABL Group Financial director, said the strong cash performance, was made possible by focusing on working capital management which resulted in reduction of net debt.

Jane Karuki, Kenya Breweries Ltd Managing director said, the recovery of Senator brand in Kenya was due to the stable operating environment experienced in the country last year.

“Senator Keg recovery in Kenya continued growth of Serengeti in Tanzania, mainstream spirits and innovation across the markets,” she said.

Karuki said the robust results, supported by continued investment behind the brands, places the company on a great growth trajectory to achieve our performance ambition