TAMING ERRANT PARTY MEMBERS 

K24 Tv January 25, 2019
Residents of Malindi have expressed mixed reactions over the decision by the National Executive Council of ODM to adopt the report by the disciplinary committee recommending the expulsion of rebel MPs’: Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori.

Three ODM members from the Kilifi county assembly now say they are ready for a by-election to teach the two a lesson.

However, those allied to Jumwa maintain that she is innocent and asked the ODM governing council to forgive her.

