BARINGO BRIDGE OF TEARS

A bridge under construction in Baringo County has collapsed, injuring three workers who were working on it. The steel bridge which connects to Lake Bogoria Game Reserve had been swept away in 2018 after River Loboi burst it’s banks.

Before the construction of the bridge, the residents of Loboi had suffered a lot as they had to cross the river, despite the dangers they were exposed to. It was through this need that the National government ordered the construction of the bridge at a cost of 300 million shillings to avert their suffering only for it to collapse days before its completion.

The casual workers say the engineers had not agreed on how to fix the bridge and instead ordered them to tighten the bolts and nuts, only for it to collapse, injuring them. They are now appealing to the government for compensation since they cannot perform their duties following the injuries they sustained.