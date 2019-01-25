MIGORI ILLEGAL POWER CONNECTIONS

Migori County has partnered with Kenya Power to fight the ballooning cases of illegal power connections in the county which is blamed for the perpetual power outages in the county.

The representatives who spoke during a stakeholders meeting which brought together officers from Kenya Power and Migori county government led by Kenya Power Regional manager Eng. John Guda and Migori Governor Okoth Obado also said that the partnership was aimed at improving power accessibility to all households in the county.