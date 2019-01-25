English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

MIGORI ILLEGAL POWER CONNECTIONS

K24 Tv January 25, 2019
Migori County has partnered with Kenya Power to fight the ballooning cases of illegal power connections in the county which is blamed for the perpetual power outages in the county.

The representatives who spoke during a stakeholders meeting which brought together officers from Kenya Power and Migori county government led by Kenya Power Regional manager Eng. John Guda and Migori Governor Okoth Obado also said that the partnership was aimed at improving power accessibility to all households in the county.

