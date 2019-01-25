English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

REACTIONS TO MATIANGI’S NEW ROLE 

West Pokot Governor Professor John Lonyangapuo has hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent executive order bestowing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i extended roles in his government, saying the re-organization in government was done in good faith.

Speaking in Sarmach Primary School where local leaders donated a school bus, Lonyangapuo said there was no cause for alarm and that development projects across the country would now be executed, bringing accountability.

Meanwhile, Pokot South MP David Pkosing said the move was not meant to undermine Deputy President William Ruto, but rather to improve the functions of government and deliver on the big four agenda.

