GANZE MINING MENACE

Leaders from Ganze, Kilifi County, have condemned ballast and raw tarmac mining companies operating in the area, following complaints raised by the locals about environmental degradation and neglect that has resulted in various health ailments.

Following a 14 day ultimatum issued by the residents, the leaders now say they will join them in their peaceful demonstrations if the companies fail to comply with their demands.

They further accused the companies of siphoning resources from the area and neglecting the local communities.