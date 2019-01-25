NAKURU TEACHER KILLED BY STUDENTS

A high school Physics teacher at Hopewell High School in Barut, Nakuru county was this morning found murdered in a suspected attack involving two students and another suspect.

32 year-old Peter Omare is reported to have been killed in cold blood next to his house on Thursday night while on his way from school less than a hundred meters from his home.

According to Ben Kirui his immediate neighbour, who was yet to retire to bed when the incident occurred heard a loud scream at around 10PM and on responding they found the teacher writhing in pain next to his house.

According to the school Director, Vitalis Kahenda, Omare had supervised the evening remedial classes for the boarding students before leaving for his house. The school administration revealed that the deceased had at around 6pm confiscated a mobile phone from a student whom he spotted receiving it from two outsiders through the fence.