TAMING ODM REBELS: NEC ratifies Jumwa,Dori expulsion

The national executive committee of the Orange Democratic party ODM …has cracked the whip on two errant MPs… Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori… recommending their expulsion from the party.

The two have also been de-whipped from serving in parliamentary committees…a decision party chairman John Mbadi will communicate to the speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

Five members of the Homabay county assembly have however been spared the whip pending a ruling by the Kisumu high court.