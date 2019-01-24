English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

TAMING ODM REBELS: NEC ratifies Jumwa,Dori expulsion

K24 Tv January 24, 2019
The national executive committee of the Orange Democratic party ODM …has cracked the whip on  two  errant MPs… Aisha Jumwa and Suleiman Dori… recommending their expulsion from the party.

The two have also been de-whipped from serving in parliamentary committees…a decision party chairman John Mbadi will communicate to the speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

Five members of the Homabay county assembly have  however been spared the whip pending  a ruling by the  Kisumu high court.

 

