Soo much expected yet little offered in return so far

Mercy Mwai and Seth Onyango @PeopleDailyKE

A perception analysis on the performance of Cabinet secretaries by political analysts—Prof Mutahi Ngunyi of Forthall School of Government and University of Nairobi Linguistics don, Dr Herman Manyora and People Daily senior editors—has revealed 30 per cent of the 24 men and women constituting the core UhuRuto team have underachieved and should be offloaded.

And interestingly, the verdict of the political analysts in separate gradings of the CSs, which was based on four key parameters— visibility, delivery/roll out programmes, elucidation of public policy and dealing with corruption in their line dockets— concurred with the PD team who conducted the survey over three months; November, December last year and part of January this year.

Based on the performance, four clear categories emerged; top performers, the medians, underachievers and non-gradable. There was concurrence among the three that the President’s legacy, which he has staked on the Big Four agenda; food security, affordable housing, manufacturing, and affordable healthcare for all, could be in jeopardy with a team comprising some passengers who are a burden to the taxpayer.

Varying grades

For instance, Ngunyi, Manyora and PD team concur that despite the varying grades, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, a hands-on go-getter, whose role has just been enhanced to the first among equals and hence will chair a committee of colleagues to supervise implementation of National government projects, easily emerges as top performer.

Ngunyi hands him A, Manyora (B+) and PD editors (an average of B+).

In addition, the team also agreed that CSs Adan Mohammed (East African Community), John Munyes (Mining), Ukur Yattani (Labour), Simon Chelugui (Water) and Mohammed Echesa (Sports) have underachieved. Their scores range between D and E.

In his opinion, Ngunyi, says Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Ukur Yattani(Labour), Peter Munya (Industrialization ), Rachel Omamo (Defence )and Raphael Tuju (without portfolio) who average grade E, are a burden on the taxpayer and should be sent packing.

And this category of underachievers, Echesa, who Manyora describes as below average, Chelugui, Yattani, Echesa and Wamalwa are among the worst performances who cannot even be graded as their appointment was done “to achieve regional and ethnic balance”.

“Sports CS and his Water and Labour counterparts cannot be helped at all. Their status has clinically failed and there is no room for improvement. They are a disgrace and should just be removed from office,” Manyora opines.

Faceless character

He says Chelugui is faceless, Yattani has done nothing in office, Echesa is a political fiasco and a faceless character and Wamalwa has nothing to offer while Munya’s interest is only to please Uhuru. Munyes, he adds, has forgotten his roles while Tuju is just the President’s man.

Prof Ngunyi, is, however, full of praises for Dr Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs, Matiang’i , James Macharia(Transport and Infrastructure), Amina Mohamed (Education) and Joseph Mucheru (ICT) for their exemplary work.

He grades Karoney(Lands) , Mwangi Kiunjuri(Agriculture) Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich(Treasury), Charles Keter(Energy) , Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Keriako Tobiko (Environment) as above average adding, if given a chance, they can improve their performance, especially on service delivery.

Manyora on the other hand wants Kariuki, Tobiko , Echesa , Kiunjuri, Mohamed, Rotich , Karoney and Charles Keter (Energy )sent packing.

He says Karoney and Munyes lack visibility and seem clueless on the demands of their dockets.

For Keter, he say the CS has failed to tame rampant graft in his docket and cites Energy sector including the multi-billion shillings Kenya Pipeline Company and Kenya Power and Lighting Company scandals.

Rogue elements

“All the mega corruptions in this country are in his docket and he has failed to rein in the rogue elements in the sector,” he argued.

On CS Kariuki the University of Nairobi don says her tenure at the helm of the Afya House has been “miserable and dogged with corruption scandals like the NHIF saga”.

Manyora dismisses the performance of Tobiko a former Director of Public Prosecutions as dismal and assigns same grade to CS Chelgui.

Despite giving Matiang’i stellar grade, Manyora faulted him for having dictatorial tendencies and expresses doubt whether he is a team player.

Paradoxically, however, exam reforms and restoration in the integrity of national examinations which most Kenyans consider to be the Interior CS’s biggest achievement is what Manyora believes to be his least.