Knut, Cotu re-union 53 years after parting ways

by Alvin Mwangi

@PeopleDailyke

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) yesterday buried their 53-year-old hatchet and reunited to form a formidable workers’ umbrella body.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli and his Knut counterpart Wilson Sossion announced the merger at a joint press conference at Cotu offices in Nairobi, yesterday.

Atwoli said no one would abuse teachers’ rights anymore. “Nobody will have control over you once you affiliate yourself with an outfit such as Cotu. Starting today, you are a force to reckon with,” he said.

Atwoli said as a union, they will articulate pending teachers’ issues and others that may arise.

Sossion said Knut’s decision to join Cotu was reached in December during the 61st annual delegates’ conference.

He said the merger will see workers’ needs addressed effectively under the leadership of Atwoli.

Protect money

Sossion said Knut was a founder member of Cotu in 1965 but left after disagreements at the top management of the two unions. Knut has been a member of Trade Union Congress (TUC) from 2014.

The Knut boss urged the government to forge a working relationship with workers to improve the labour industry.

Atwoli called on Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to work closely with the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) or risk being irrelevant.

Hours after yesterday’s merger, Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani appointed Atwoli and FKE chief executive Jacqueline Mugo to the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees, after a year of litigation.

Atwoli and Mugo’s appointment is dated January 18.

“We are back in the board and I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for the appointment,” said Atwoli, who pledged to protect Kenyans’ money in the fund. Yattani had declined to gazette the duo as board members since last year, forcing them to seek legal redress.

In October, the Labour court stopped the NSSF board from holding meetings until a dispute over its composition was resolved.