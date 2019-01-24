No hijabs in school : Supreme court overturns  appeal decision

The supreme court has issued a landmark ruling ,that expressly gives schools the authority to decide the dress code of the students ,bringing to an end the push and pull over religious attire in schools .

The 5 bench judge led by chief justice David Maraga overturned an earlier decision by the court of appeal allowing muslim students to wear Hijabs , in a move that will now see muslim girls go to school without the religious headgear.

The ruling has however sparked -off from muslim leaders and islamic groups terming it discriminatory.