Team yet to rise to occasion

In unveiling the Jubilee Party vision and strategies for his defining second and last term, President Uhuru Kenyatta dwelt for long on the goals, steps and strategies his administration intended to take, to catapult the country to a higher level. In the past 55 years, Kenyans have witnessed markedly changed environment made possible through enhanced overall human and infrastructural development.

What’s more, the current Constitution, in a landmark departure from rigidly centralised planning, had inaugurated devolution to underpin equity, opening up infinite possibilities. But whereas we remain on a pragmatic, hopeful and even confident path, challenges abound. Rolling out a catalogue of objectives summed up in the Big Four agenda is one thing, successful execution of such goals quite a different ball game.

In between lie a litany of variables; resources both human and material, mitigative factors and circumstances which in sum, constitute the ecosystem within which public service delivery flies or falls.

Currently, the Cabinet which drives policy and programmes implementation, comprises a comparatively small team which unlike in the past enjoys insulation from the encumbrances their counterparts who would be picked from among legislators faced. What’s more they are earmarked as technocrats endowed with unique capacities. This logically leads to the question; have these men and women measured up and enhanced service delivery on the President’s vision and overall Jubilee administration goals? Scepticism and cynicism dominate the performance of some, not least by their boss.

We are aware that in 2004, Kenya introduced performance contracting for public officers as part of enhancing service delivery. Needless to stress, performance evaluation is crucial where targets are given. Our Cabinet secretaries, in whom so much is invested in terms of privilege and incentives, know national and the administration’s objectives and goals as spelled out in the party manifesto. That they are fully briefed on their responsibilities and obligations is presumed. Recently, there have been incessant talk about impending Cabinet shuffle amid reports of presidential exasperation with the performance of some ministers.

Annual reports by Auditor General on government institutions make stinging indictment, perennially outlining way below par efficiency in delivery, resource utilisation, fiscal carnage, horrendous scandals where billions is lost, mismanagement and misuse, failed targets and the list runs on and on. The CSs and their PSs who are not accountable are stifling attainment of self-evident goals and must face consequences.

The public have their valid perceptions too. They can finger those who come across as helping the presidency and those they think just add up the numbers by dint of coming from the right place or enjoy special relationship with the appointive authorities. Where operational effectiveness is compromised, there must be sanctions. Sacred cows must not mar the President’s legacy, the ethnic balancing undercurrents and other underlying political dynamics within Jubilee notwithstanding. And an analysis by People Daily and Experts provide a glimpse into the performance of the President’s team— and the verdict is damning; a third of them need to be sent packing. The Legislature whose mandate includes watchdog role and keeping the Executive on its feet, have instead concerned themselves more with being seen to be politically correct and terrified they might upset the apple cart. Fortunately, the emergent disposition towards embracing political equity has widened the choices at the disposal of the presidency in picking CSs.