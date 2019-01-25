@O_Alfayo

Since the inception of the non-competitive TV music show, Coke Studio Africa, the show has managed to become one of the most viewed and anticipated in the continent. It began in Pakistan in 2008 and went on to premiere on African soil in 2013 when it aired the first season that featured a galaxy of stars from across the continent. Since then, it has recorded unprecedented success, as it enters its seventh season this year.

As it makes a return on Kenyan screens, various Kenyan music stars including Nazizi, Khaligraph Jones, Moji Shortbabaa, Ethic and Naiboi are lined up for the show, with the curtains going up this February for the new season. Backed up by an array of continental artistes among them Nigeria’s Skales and Rude Boy, Tanzania’s Rayvanny and Boity from South Africa, it will be yet another episode to savour Africa’s top-notch music acts doing what they know best.

Most times in programmes such as these, the spotlight is on the vocal musicians. The limelight seldom shines on players behind the scenes. Today, we turn our attention to the tastemakers of music; the producers.

Majik Mike

A respected Kenyan producer and singer, Majik has crafted some of the biggest songs in Kenya including Ayaya ft Kris Erroh and Boom

Aye ft Kambua. He will produce collaborations between Rude Boy (Nigeria) and Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones. “Coke

Studio

Africa is something I prayed for because I knew the kind of doors it would open for me. I’m hopeful that this opportunity will be my entry point into the wider Africa,’’ he told Spice.

GospelOnDeBeatz

The acclaimed Nigerian producer is one of the most revered and multifaceted music producers in Africa today, having produced notable artistes such as Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol, Patoranking, Sarkodie and Tekno. Together with his band — Alternate Sound — he’s staged electric live jam sessions and performances. On Coke

Studio, he will be producing several artiste pairings including Winky D (Zimbabwe), Messias Maricoa (Mozambique), Sheebah (Uganda), Harmonize (Tanzania), Skales (Nigeria) and Nandy (Tanzania).

Lizer

This is the man behind the production of some of East Africa’s greatest hits including Jibebe, Hallelujah and Kwangwaru. With this plethora of chart topping hit singles under his name, he has earned the tag ‘Magic Fingers’ and he today stands tall as undoubtedly one of biggest influencers shaping the new age Bongo Flava. The residential Wasafi Music orchestrator will make his debut on Coke

Studio with collabo productions for Naiboi (Kenya) and Rayvanny (Tanzania) and Fik Fameica (Uganda) and Mozambique’s Laylizzy.

Krizbeatz

He delivered arguably Africa’s biggest song of 2017, Pana, by Nigeria’s Tekno Miles. His solo major hit song from 2018 was 911 ft Yemi Alade and Harmonize. Other big songs under his production include Temper by Skales and African

Beauty by Diamond and Omarion. He’s credited for pioneering a fresher and slower Afro pop, a genre he calls ‘Afro Dance Music’. This has earned him the moniker ‘King of the New Wave’. He will produce Nigeria’s Mr Eazi and Nandy from Tanzania.

Viola Karuri

She shot to fame following the release of her Swahili adaptation of the 2017 mega hit Despacito by Louis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee. The emerging producer–singer bursted into Kenyan music scene in 2008 with her self produced 12-track album ‘Everything’. In the new Coke

Studio

Africa season, Viola lends her finesse producing for Boity (South Africa), Nazizi (Kenya) and Lioness (Namibia) on a special episode involving some of Africa’s trailblazing femcees. “It’s such an honour for me to produce for artistes I never thought I would ever meet, let alone work with,” she says.

Rophnan

The renowned Ethiopian music producer, songwriter and deejay is the first act to be selected on the show both as a music producer and performing artiste. He is celebrated for pioneering a unique EDM sound from the most traditional Ethiopian sounds by blending high tempo electronic beats with Ethiopian melodies. Following the release of his debut album ‘Netsabraq’ in 2018, Rophnan has risen to become one of the most celebrated artistes in Ethiopia, making history with the first EDM album to published in Ethiopia. Joining the show for the first time, he will perform alongside Zambian hip-hop artiste Chef 187 and all their collaborations.

Daddy Andre

Having delivered Uganda’s biggest song of 2018 in You

and

Me

with Lydia Jazmine, Daddy Andre is set to make his maiden stint on Coke

Studio

Africa. He is the force behind some of Uganda’s genre-defying smash hits such as Weekend by Sheebah ft Runtown, Bebe Cool’s Tombawala, Biri

Biri by King Saha, and Nkwatako by Sheebah ft Skales. On the upcoming season he will work on productions for Uganda’s King Saha and Yared Negu (Ethiopia) and Lourena Nhate (Mozambique) and Abush Zeleke (Ethiopia).

Young DLC

The highflying music producer is the show’s only Zimbabwean professional on the production team and is also Coke

Studio

Africa’s youngest production team member. He is returning to the show for the third time tasked with producing cover tracks for all the Coke Studio stars including the Christmas playlist.