GVB victims to get special wing at cops hospital

A special wing to cater for victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) will be set up at the police hospital being constructed.

The revelation came as statistics indicated the number of assault cases involving women and girls was on the increase.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet yesterday also promised to ensure a fully fledged gender directorate is established in the National Police Service (NPS) to fast-track effective response to GBV cases.

Jacqueline Mbogo, the Chief of Party Coffey International, locally implementing Jamii Thabiti programme, said getting data on GVB victims is a challenge since there is no central depository.

“Only about 24 per cent of women and children report GBV cases,” she said.

She said two of 10 women are violated at any given time, while a similar ration of children is abused annually.

“We are faced with many challenges that range from weak referral systems; lack of safe havens in police stations where GBV victims can report incidents, poor community decisions that deny victims justice and dysfunctional gender desks at police stations,” Mbogo said.