Woman in Dusit car insurance detained

A Nairobi court yesterday detained Directline Assurance insurance agent for 15 days in connection with last week’s attack at Nairobi’s DusitD2 hotel.

Zipporah Karanja, who was arrested on Wednesday at Kamulu area, Kangundo Road, is accused of procuring insurance cover for two vehicles used by the Dusit attackers.

In an affidavit by investigating officer Shedrack Mumba, the court heard that the insurance agent facilitated procurement of third party cover for a vehicle registration number KCN 340E, which the attackers drove to 14 Riverside Drive.

She is also accused of procuring a similar cover for another vehicle, KCF 872R, which was recovered by the investigators at Guango estate in Ruaka, where the attack mastermind Ali Salim Gichunge lived with his partner.

Senior principal magistrate Martha Mutuku heard the covers for the two vehicles were sought by other persons other than Gichunge.

“It is necessary to confirm from the details of the persons who procured covers for the cars and their possible connections to the terror attack at Dusit complex,” said Mumba in court documents.

The magistrate directed that Karanja be detained at any police station within Nairobi for 15 days to allow the police to conclude investigations.

Meanwhile, eight suspects who had been arraigned in relation to the attack will remain in police custody for 30 days. Six others charged on Wednesday will appear in court today for directions.