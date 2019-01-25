Bench gives Qureshi nod to prosecute Mwilu case

Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi will now prosecute a case in which Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu faces corruption-related charges after the High Court gave him the nod.

A Bench comprising Justices Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita, Francis Tuiyot, and William Musyoka ruled that Qureshi (pictured) was properly appointed to appear in the proceedings. The graft case will be heard on February 18.

Mwilu, through lawyers James Orengo, Okong’o Omogeni and Nelson Havi, wanted the counsel barred from the case on grounds that he does not have a Law Society of Kenya certificate or a work permit to practice in the country.

The lawyers had argued that Qureshi was not properly appointed by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

Without merit

But the judges dismissed the application, saying: “His appointment was made through a Gazette Notice and, therefore, the petitioner’s application is without merit and is thereby dismissed.”

At the same time, the Bench dismissed Haji’s application seeking to bar Orengo and Omogeni from representing Mwilu.

Haji had argued that the two senators portrayed a conflict of interest when they participated in a Senate committee session where he had been summoned to explain Qureshi’s appointment.

The judges said the DPP failed to provide evidence of conflict of interest.

Mwilu faces five graft-related charges.