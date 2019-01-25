Activists up in arms as top court nullifies hijab ruling

Paul Muhoho and Harrison Kavisu

The Supreme Court yesterday overturned a decision by a lower court requiring schools to allow Muslim students to wear hijab.

In a landmark decision, the top court ruled that Muslim students in Non-Muslim schools must comply with rules on dress code, including those barring female learners from wearing a hijab.

A five-judge Bench held that private schools were at liberty to determine their uniform policies, which students must comply with to maintain discipline and order.

The judgment immediately elicited mixed reactions, with Muslim leaders and civil society organisations expressing “shock” and disappointment. They vowed to move to the International Court of Justice to challenge the ruling.

Justices David Maraga (CJ) Philomena Mwilu (DCJ), Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung’u, Mohamed Ibrahim and Isaac Lenaola’s ruling was in relation to a case in which three students of St Paul’s Kiwanjani Secondary School in Isiolo were suspended in 2014 for wearing hijab. The school is sponsored by the Methodist Church of Kenya.

In 2015, the High Court issued a ruling terming wearing of hijab in schools as discriminatory after the church went to court to protest the move by the county education office permitting Muslim students to wear hijab. The had sued the Teachers Service Commission, Isiolo County Education Director and the sub-county’s education officer claiming they had flouted the school regulations and interfered with the running of the institution.

The case proceeded to the Court of Appeal, which in 2016 overturned the High Court ruling, saying students should be allowed to wear religious items of clothing in addition to their specified school uniforms. Appellate judges Philip Waki, Roselyne Nambuye and Patrick Kiage said rules on school uniform must not discriminate students based on their religion.

The church, through lawyers Kibe Mungai and Henry Kurauka, moved to the Supreme Court last year to challenge the decision.

Supreme Court judges yesterday said every school has a right to determine its rules.

MPs Sophia Abdi (Ijara), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo Woman Representative) and Anab Mohammed (Garissa Woman Rep) decried yesterday’s ruling, saying it breaches the Bill of Rights.

In Mombasa, Haki Africa said it is “shocked and disappointed” by the decision. Executive director Hussein Khalid said although the ruling does not automatically outlaw hijabs, it gives schools the discretion to decide whether to allow hijabs.

Muslim Advisory Council (Kemnac) chairman Sheikh Juma Ngao termed the ruling as biased. He urged schools to exercise restraint while handling religious matters to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Muhuri executive director Khelef Khalifa asked government to ensure schools do not introduce policies that malign learners on religious grounds.

“Let all schools be considerate because such decisions are bound to anger some people,” said Khalifa during a media briefing.