ODM council approves Jumwa, Dori expulsion

Alvin Mwangi

Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) National Executive Council (NEC) has recommended the expulsion of two rebel MPs from Coast.

The fate of MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni) now lies in the hands of the party National Governing Council (NGC), which has been mandated to decide whether to expel them or not.

At a meeting yesterday, NEC upheld the decision by the disciplinary committee that had called for the expulsion of the MPs for failing to tow the party line.

Exhaust channels

NEC recommended that the two be immediately removed from all parliamentary committee membership.

“NEC has adopted the recommendation of the disciplinary committee to have the legislators expelled from the party and has forwarded the recommendation to the NGC for ratification,” said ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna.

The disciplinary commitee, chaired by lawyer Fred Athuok, had also recommended expulsion of six Homa Bay MCAs from the party for allegedly causing disruption at the County Assembly.

However, NEC, chaired by ODM deputy party leader Wyliffe Oparanya, adjourned making any decision on the MCAs’ case, citing a court order restraining them from discussing the matter.

Similar attempts to kick out rebels from the party have failed in the past because of such legal suits.

Oparanya said with about three-and-a-half years to the next General Election, there is ample time to exhaust all the legal channels to discipline rebel members.

A source said the MPs apologised for their remarks in the meeting, and asked to be pardoned in the spirit of the handshake. Dori denied they ever left the party.