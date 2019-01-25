Kenya, a good example to emerging economies

Over the last several days, there has been nothing but camaraderie between Opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. If the Building Bridges Initiative started off on tepid steps it does appear that those steps are gathering steam and getting steadier by the day.

In the last two months, Uhuru and his allies may have visited Nyanza, the part journalists label Luo Nyanza, and for long the hotbed of opposition politics, probably more than he has done in his entire presidency outside the campaign periods.

It is noteworthy that the international community has been observing this. If this rapprochement between the Opposition leader and the President is good for Kenya it will not be the only contribution that this nation is making to the evolution of politics and governance to the economies of the south and other emerging democracies.

Following the contested election of Mwai Kibaki in 2007, former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan brokered a peace deal that created Kenya’s first coalition government. Derided as nusu mkate government, the success of that administration depended on who you asked. It, however, provided a breathing space from vicious conflict that had degenerated into an orgy of bloodshed that left over 1,000 dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

The constant in both the nusu mkate government and the Handshake has been the enigmatic Raila, who served as Prime Minister during the former arrangement, and now a peace preacher in the latter. It is worth noting the example that Kenya is increasingly providing to the international community, particularly Africa, in navigating politics in the terrain of tribal multiplicity.

That Kenya keeps bungling is not in doubt. But on the other hand, there seems to be evidence that the nation is learning from its mistakes. Take the case of terror attacks. In the most recent memory, one can recall the 1998 US embassy bombing in Nairobi that entered our lexicon as bomb blast, then the Westgate Shopping Mall one, followed by the Garissa University College attack and last week’s DusitD2 Hotel terror raid.

But there have been other attacks in the past, for example, at a hotel in Kikambala and at the then famous OTC bus stop in Nairobi. The evolution of the attacks has also witnessed the evolution of our response. In 1998, the country seemed to have been shocked that it had been attacked. In the subsequent attacks, the nation fumbled to mount a response. These responses often appeared feeble, disjointed and disorganised. But if the response to the attack at the DusitD2 hotel is anything to go by, then it appears that the security agencies have been maturing in their response, and for the first time, received praise for improved coordination.

The same evolution seems to be witnessed in the growth in the economy. Ours is one of the strongest economies by regional standards. But it was never this way. The major evolution occurred under the Kibaki regime where tax collection grew to enable the country meet a big chunk of its recurrent budget.

All these, however, are predicated on leadership, which is why the current efforts to evolve a homegrown solution to our perennial political challenges is important. For if the nation gets the leadership challenge right, then the other elements should find it easy to fall in place.

Contested elections in the continent are increasingly being asked to look the direction of Kenya for examples.

Previously, it has been the coalition government and how it was able to transition the country from violence. Now with the Handshake, we could be writing the second chapter of finding a solution to the African political challenge. All things being equal, we may not be doing too badly in our fifth decade of independence.

